Short Interest in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) Rises By 1,127.7%

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, an increase of 1,127.7% from the September 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days.

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.9 %

FCA traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.92. 975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,230. First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 million, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.68.

Get First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.5414 per share. This is a boost from First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.35%.

About First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (FCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX China index. The fund tracks the Defined China Index. The alpha-seeking index employs a quantitative methodology to select stocks based on both value and growth factors. FCA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.