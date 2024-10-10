Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Short Interest Update

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.0 days.
BYPLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bodycote to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised shares of Bodycote to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.
Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. It operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. The company offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.
