USA Financial Formulas Sells 52 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

USA Financial Formulas trimmed its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth $610,040,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $198,663,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 646,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,828,000 after purchasing an additional 333,782 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,870,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Spotify Technology by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 864,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,164,000 after buying an additional 190,931 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $374.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $346.69 and a 200-day moving average of $317.73. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $145.76 and a one year high of $389.23. The stock has a market cap of $74.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -558.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.69) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SPOT shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.14.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

