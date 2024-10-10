Clarus Wealth Advisors Sells 399 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Clarus Wealth Advisors decreased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Clarus Wealth Advisors owned about 0.17% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $4,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDYV. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 35.5% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period.

MDYV stock opened at $79.07 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $80.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.07. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

