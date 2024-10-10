USA Financial Formulas Sells 989 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

USA Financial Formulas decreased its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UHS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1,284.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $749,552.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,971 shares in the company, valued at $864,248.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 15,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total transaction of $3,192,479.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,595.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $749,552.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,248.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,970 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,535. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UHS opened at $212.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $227.53 and a 200 day moving average of $196.85. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.90 and a fifty-two week high of $243.25.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

UHS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $200.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays upgraded Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Baird R W raised Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.92.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

