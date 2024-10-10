Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2024

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLIGet Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $170.00 to $190.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Houlihan Lokey traded as high as $163.18 and last traded at $163.08, with a volume of 11072 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $160.81.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HLI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (up from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLI

Insider Transactions at Houlihan Lokey

In other news, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total transaction of $1,263,269.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $30,498.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,582.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,317 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total transaction of $1,263,269.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,513. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 264.5% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 194.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.79.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLIGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. The company had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.70 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 18.80%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.