USA Financial Formulas Invests $362,000 in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Viper Energy by 208.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Viper Energy by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Viper Energy by 962.3% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Viper Energy by 94.4% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Price Performance

VNOM opened at $50.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.73. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.47 and a 52 week high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 7.06 and a current ratio of 7.06.

Viper Energy Cuts Dividend

Viper Energy ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $216.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.28 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 25.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VNOM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Viper Energy from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Viper Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

