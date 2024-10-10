Clarus Wealth Advisors Sells 545 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Clarus Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,065,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,172,000 after buying an additional 28,069 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth $67,233,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 335,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,029,000 after acquiring an additional 25,649 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,479,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 148,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,744,000 after purchasing an additional 18,545 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $158.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.02 and its 200-day moving average is $144.73. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $111.86 and a 52-week high of $160.13.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.