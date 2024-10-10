TL Private Wealth Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

TL Private Wealth decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 20.4% of TL Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $45,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,912,000 after purchasing an additional 614,652 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,878,000 after buying an additional 5,528,660 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,940,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,646,000 after acquiring an additional 211,575 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,580,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,041,000 after acquiring an additional 40,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,982,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,381,000 after acquiring an additional 70,828 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $387.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $260.65 and a 52 week high of $392.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $371.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.72.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

