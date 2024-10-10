Clarus Wealth Advisors Buys 1,478 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up 7.3% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $14,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $324.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.51. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $218.10 and a twelve month high of $330.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

