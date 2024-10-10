TL Private Wealth Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

TL Private Wealth lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.4% of TL Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 47,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 72,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 53.7% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 46,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 16,159 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 391,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,412,000 after acquiring an additional 39,783 shares during the period. Finally, Brightwater Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Brightwater Advisory LLC now owns 32,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $62.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.68. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $62.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

