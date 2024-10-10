Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Bought by USA Financial Formulas

USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 36,079.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,926 shares during the quarter. Hasbro makes up 0.2% of USA Financial Formulas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 41,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 13,892 shares in the last quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,105,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HAS. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

Hasbro Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $72.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.66 and a twelve month high of $73.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.35.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.44. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a positive return on equity of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $995.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.61%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

