Somerset Trust Co Takes $204,000 Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Somerset Trust Co acquired a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 444.4% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Realty Income by 69.6% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,313.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of O stock opened at $61.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.56 and its 200-day moving average is $56.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $63.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.2635 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 292.59%.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

