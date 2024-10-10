Somerset Trust Co Purchases 196 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,644 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DY. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 14,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 50.4% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Dycom Industries from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.43.

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $190.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.42 and a 12 month high of $199.77.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The construction company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

