USA Financial Formulas Increases Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 53,884 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 7.0% of USA Financial Formulas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. USA Financial Formulas owned about 0.15% of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $45,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LQD opened at $110.95 on Thursday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $114.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.84.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

