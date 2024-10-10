Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,007 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $494.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $433.97 and a one year high of $638.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $538.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $515.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Activity

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,350,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,740,738.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,989. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total transaction of $3,350,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,838 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,738.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,759 shares of company stock worth $17,642,653. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $570.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Adobe

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.