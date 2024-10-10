Theta Fuel Price Tops $0.0576 on Top Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 10th. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $386.71 million and approximately $12.27 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0576 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00042336 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00007428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00012994 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00006876 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,707,946,737 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

