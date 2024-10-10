Somerset Trust Co Buys 505 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $1,011,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after purchasing an additional 53,003 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $1,047,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 55.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $4,188,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $110.88 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.53. The company has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.28.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.59.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

