Somerset Trust Co Has $1.56 Million Stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,587 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Stolper Co now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 34.8% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF opened at $33.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.90. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $33.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1632 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

