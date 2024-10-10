Nano (XNO) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.35 Million

Nano (XNO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $111.89 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00001390 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,425.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.53 or 0.00532100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00010231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.05 or 0.00105998 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.87 or 0.00251339 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00030000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00029346 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.66 or 0.00072253 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

