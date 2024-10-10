Cheelee (CHEEL) Price Hits $12.85 on Major Exchanges

Cheelee (CHEEL) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 10th. One Cheelee token can now be bought for $12.85 or 0.00021263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cheelee has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Cheelee has a market cap of $248.57 million and approximately $6.85 million worth of Cheelee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cheelee alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000085 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.50 or 0.00255682 BTC.

Cheelee Token Profile

Cheelee launched on July 2nd, 2022. Cheelee’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,346,282 tokens. Cheelee’s official website is cheelee.io. Cheelee’s official message board is medium.com/cheelee-cheel. The Reddit community for Cheelee is https://reddit.com/r/cheelee_gang/. Cheelee’s official Twitter account is @cheelee_tweet.

Cheelee Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheelee (CHEEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheelee has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 56,798,437.035399 in circulation. The last known price of Cheelee is 12.79373275 USD and is down -0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $6,983,758.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheelee.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheelee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cheelee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cheelee using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cheelee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cheelee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.