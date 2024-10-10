Fusionist (ACE) Price Reaches $1.95 on Exchanges

Fusionist (ACE) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 10th. In the last seven days, Fusionist has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. One Fusionist token can now be purchased for approximately $1.95 or 0.00003221 BTC on exchanges. Fusionist has a market capitalization of $75.94 million and approximately $8.40 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fusionist Profile

Fusionist’s total supply is 146,307,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,020,915 tokens. The official website for Fusionist is ace.fusionist.io. The official message board for Fusionist is medium.com/@fusionistio. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio.

Fusionist Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 146,307,870 with 39,020,915 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 1.9832579 USD and is down -4.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $8,283,260.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusionist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusionist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusionist using one of the exchanges listed above.

