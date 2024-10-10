Mantle Trading 4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MNT)

Mantle (MNT) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Mantle has a total market capitalization of $1.90 billion and $68.92 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mantle has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Mantle token can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00000962 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000085 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.50 or 0.00255682 BTC.

Mantle Token Profile

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,266,841,707 tokens. The official website for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz. Mantle’s official message board is www.mantle.xyz/blog. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle.

Mantle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,266,841,707.8368406 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.58871194 USD and is down -2.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $67,851,028.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mantle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mantle using one of the exchanges listed above.

