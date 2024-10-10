Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Tops $0.0017 on Top Exchanges

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 10th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $870,555.05 and approximately $2,553.32 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00008312 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00014868 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,427.44 or 1.00002631 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007291 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007190 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00171698 USD and is up 7.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $2,320.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.