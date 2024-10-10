Compound (COMP) Price Reaches $43.01 on Exchanges

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 10th. Compound has a market capitalization of $377.83 million and $24.30 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can now be purchased for about $43.01 or 0.00071172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00019673 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00006995 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,169.74 or 0.39999001 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,785,356 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compoundlabs.xyz. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

