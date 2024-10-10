First PREMIER Bank Buys 400 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Allstate were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Allstate by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,437,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,545,000 after buying an additional 47,038 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,007,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,948,000 after acquiring an additional 31,789 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 818,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 181.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 719,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,955,000 after purchasing an additional 464,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 11.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 716,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,574,000 after purchasing an additional 75,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Allstate news, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $3,005,595.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,968.41. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,305 shares of company stock valued at $43,082,657 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.41.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $184.82 on Thursday. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $113.04 and a twelve month high of $193.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.60 and a 200-day moving average of $172.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 81.24%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

