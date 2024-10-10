City Holding Co. Raises Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

City Holding Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock opened at $241.05 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $171.90 and a one year high of $247.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $234.17 and its 200 day moving average is $222.88.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

