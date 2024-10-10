City Holding Co. Sells 65 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

City Holding Co. lowered its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. UBS Group boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.12.

International Business Machines Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $234.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.69. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $234.95. The company has a market capitalization of $215.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

