Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,196 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 2.8% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $23,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% during the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. StockNews.com cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.45.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMD opened at $171.02 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $227.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.47 and its 200-day moving average is $157.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

