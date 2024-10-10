Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Shares Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) rose 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.15 and last traded at $40.02. Approximately 6,813,560 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 38,823,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. StockNews.com lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.27.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 35.99%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $402,355.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,907 shares in the company, valued at $402,577.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,907 shares in the company, valued at $402,577.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,291,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $530,145,635.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 998,961,079 shares in the company, valued at $43,085,191,337.27. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,918,857 shares of company stock valued at $6,421,694,213. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of America

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Wynn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 43,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Bank of America by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 461,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,303,000 after purchasing an additional 117,850 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 26.3% in the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 90,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 18,783 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

