Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Sells 311 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC reduced its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 34.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $116.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.93. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $119.06.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.30 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective (up previously from $113.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup downgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.41.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

