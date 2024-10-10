Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Has $67,000 Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $139.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $154.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $169.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $208,957.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,819.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant bought 500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.40 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,298,812. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $208,957.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,819.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

DG opened at $82.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.22. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.56 and a 200 day moving average of $123.68.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.