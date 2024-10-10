Adirondack Trust Co. Has $2.24 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Adirondack Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises approximately 0.9% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 170.5% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 62.9% during the second quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE WM opened at $212.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $85.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.95 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.99 and a 200-day moving average of $208.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at $9,711,680. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WM. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.89.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

