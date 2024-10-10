Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases New Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Argus raised shares of Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.22.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ITW stock opened at $257.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $76.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.50 and a twelve month high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 59.17%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

