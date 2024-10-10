Adirondack Trust Co. Buys 2,998 Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF comprises 1.4% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF were worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTHR. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 39,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,441,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,193,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 127.7% during the first quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VTHR opened at $255.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $181.59 and a 52 week high of $255.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.86.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.785 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

