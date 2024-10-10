Barclays Cuts Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target to $168.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Barclays from $180.00 to $168.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MPC. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.93.

NYSE MPC traded up $1.02 on Thursday, hitting $163.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,548. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $140.98 and a 1-year high of $221.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.06 and its 200 day moving average is $177.68. The firm has a market cap of $57.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.37.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $40,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

