Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.64 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 67.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,342 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.8% in the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 332,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,566,000 after buying an additional 32,624 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $100.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $82.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $68.54 and a 1 year high of $109.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.02.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.74.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Colgate-Palmolive

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.