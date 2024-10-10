Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Bought by Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 44.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YUM. Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 529.7% in the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 20,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 17,082 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 291.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $931,000. Finally, Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $179,856.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $169,414.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 6,961 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $912,030.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,275,158.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,309 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $179,856.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,414.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,629 shares of company stock worth $13,888,443 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on YUM shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.25.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $134.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.38. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.53 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.96% and a negative return on equity of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

