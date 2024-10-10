Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Has $108,000 Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 233.3% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Naftali Holtz purchased 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,840. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Naftali Holtz acquired 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,840. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,629.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RCL shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.19.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $193.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.56. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $193.21. The company has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.