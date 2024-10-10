Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Has $534,000 Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 528.6% in the fourth quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 217.1% during the second quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ opened at $160.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $386.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.36. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,683.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.43.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

