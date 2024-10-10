Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Grows Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 654 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 824.6% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 15,339 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 13,680 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 216,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,266,000 after acquiring an additional 20,181 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 655.9% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,304 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $1,368,000. Finally, Gerber LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $262.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $277.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $278.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

In other news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,678.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,678.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,940.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

