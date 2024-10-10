High Note Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 3,688.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Integer by 60.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Integer in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Integer in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Integer in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Integer

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 11,960 shares of Integer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.66, for a total transaction of $1,431,133.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,824.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Integer Price Performance

Shares of ITGR opened at $129.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. Integer Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $69.40 and a twelve month high of $131.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.80.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $436.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.00 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Integer’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ITGR shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Integer from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Integer from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Integer from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Integer in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.29.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Articles

