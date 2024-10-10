iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) is Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s Largest Position

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 13.7% of Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $17,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,177,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,696 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 23,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,265 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 19,087 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 62,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 39,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 227,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,075,000 after acquiring an additional 48,072 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFV opened at $56.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

