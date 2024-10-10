iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) Shares Bought by Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP – Free Report) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,466 shares during the quarter. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN comprises about 2.5% of Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC owned approximately 0.43% of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 7.2% during the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 437,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,602,000 after acquiring an additional 29,299 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 0.6% during the second quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 192,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 38.1% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 27,746 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DJP opened at $31.99 on Thursday. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN has a 52 week low of $29.35 and a 52 week high of $34.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.80.

