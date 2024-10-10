High Note Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

High Note Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 30.5% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 39.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 26,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,029,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Skyline Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $366,000.

Shares of OEF opened at $278.67 on Thursday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $193.00 and a 12 month high of $278.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $267.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

