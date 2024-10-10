Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Has $347,000 Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,139 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Ethic Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,405 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 1,320.4% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 767 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its position in McDonald’s by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,705 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 116,198 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,454,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $303.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $288.17 and its 200 day moving average is $271.98. The firm has a market cap of $218.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $306.96.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 60.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,060. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,060. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,751 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,973. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MCD

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.