The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the second quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $69.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.43 and a 12 month high of $73.53. The company has a market capitalization of $299.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.60.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $15,968,095. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,968,095. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,667,443.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 376,096 shares of company stock worth $25,982,352 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

