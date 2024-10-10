High Note Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

High Note Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,357 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 440.0% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 97.6% during the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.04.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $82.46 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.75 and a twelve month high of $123.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $124.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.82.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

