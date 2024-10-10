Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 423.8% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Unilever by 393.5% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $62.89 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.05.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.4773 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th.

UL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

