Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America upgraded Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock opened at $30.20 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $33.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -503.25, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently -2,800.00%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

